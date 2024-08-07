BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.17.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven K. Galson purchased 21,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at $283,014.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven K. Galson purchased 21,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at $283,014.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 36,300 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $202,191.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,764.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $13,278,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,527,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,491 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,022,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

