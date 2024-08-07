BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Barclays

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %

BCRX opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 272,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,734.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $54,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,831 shares in the company, valued at $175,891.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 272,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,734.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

