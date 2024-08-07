Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $302.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $340.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.42.

Shares of BIIB opened at $200.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $278.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,728,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Biogen by 936.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after purchasing an additional 593,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after purchasing an additional 571,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 22.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,144 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

