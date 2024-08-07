BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Shares Up 3.8%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 227,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 329,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

BioLargo Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $76.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation.

