BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $86.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.47, but opened at $87.79. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $86.25, with a volume of 204,264 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,084 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

