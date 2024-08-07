BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. HSBC upgraded BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an inline rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.40.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $125.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 12.1% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 261.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after acquiring an additional 418,695 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 6.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 41.4% in the second quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

