BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BNTX

BioNTech Stock Up 1.5 %

BNTX opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,735,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $410,984,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,548,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in BioNTech by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in BioNTech by 261.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after acquiring an additional 418,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.