BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Shares Down 3.7%

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.40 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 67.40 ($0.86). Approximately 620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 20,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.89).
BioPharma Credit Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £959.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,123.33 and a beta of 0.22.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
