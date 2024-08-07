BioSyent (CVE:RX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.83

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.83 and traded as high as C$10.00. BioSyent shares last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 2,927 shares.

BioSyent Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.06. The firm has a market cap of C$115.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.07. BioSyent had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of C$7.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.5544319 earnings per share for the current year.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

