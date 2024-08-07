Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $557.0 million-$567.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.8 million.

Bioventus Trading Up 29.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $640.45 million, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. Bioventus has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Bioventus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $66,038.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,630 shares in the company, valued at $476,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $66,038.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 9,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $51,349.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $472,865.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $230,591 in the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

