Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Insider Brandon Taylor Mintz Sells 9,771 Shares

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 9,771 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $16,219.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,477 shares in the company, valued at $862,331.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brandon Taylor Mintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 10,152 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $16,852.32.

On Monday, July 1st, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 17,454 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $31,242.66.

On Monday, June 3rd, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 27,399 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $51,784.11.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 600 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $1,206.00.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Up 2.0 %

BTM opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 483.86% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTM. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

