Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on August 16th

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 123.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.8%.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:BSM opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.24 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSM. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Black Stone Minerals

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.