Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSM

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 66.29%. The firm had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,296.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 207,634 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,869,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,422,000. LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.