BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 191.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,662,000 after acquiring an additional 642,772 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,899,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,624,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,342,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after acquiring an additional 336,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,984,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

