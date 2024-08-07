BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.80

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.80 and last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 2817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 191.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 9,080.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

