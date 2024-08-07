BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.0 million-$164.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.9 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.080-2.210 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.78.

Shares of BL stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Owen Ryan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Owen Ryan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,866,176.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

