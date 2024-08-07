Blend Labs (BLND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Blend Labs to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. On average, analysts expect Blend Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BLND opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.10. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLND

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.