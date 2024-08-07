Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQ. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $57.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.21.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,811 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Block by 3,525.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,310 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Block by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,123 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

