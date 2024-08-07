Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boise Cascade from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.00.

BCC opened at $129.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.62. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $154.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 52.5% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 760.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 26,898 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

