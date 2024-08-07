Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 164.93 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.08). 217,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 442,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.07).

Boku Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £491.21 million, a PE ratio of 5,416.67 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 179.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.47.

About Boku

Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.

