Boralex (BLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Boralex (TSE:BLX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Boralex to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.40 million. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

Boralex Stock Performance

TSE:BLX opened at C$34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.21. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$25.40 and a twelve month high of C$36.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLX shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.67.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

