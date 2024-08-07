Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.47 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 12,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 24,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Boralex Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.