Boston Partners Acquires New Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Boston Partners bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,629,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,157 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,167,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,234 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,450,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,183,000 after acquiring an additional 720,329 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,409.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 721,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,944,000 after acquiring an additional 700,758 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,101,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

