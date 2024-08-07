Boston Partners Buys New Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 43,352 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,257 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,804.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

