Boston Partners Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,082 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.09% of Clarus worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 258,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarus by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 528,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Clarus by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 88,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Stock Down 4.1 %

Clarus stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $171.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CLAR shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLAR

Clarus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.