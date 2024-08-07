Boston Partners Has $373,000 Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 52.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,341 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vale were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vale by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.3698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

