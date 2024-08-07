Boston Partners Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.16% of Immersion worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Immersion by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth $120,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Immersion news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,833.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Immersion Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of IMMR opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $325.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $13.94.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $43.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 62.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

