Boston Partners Invests $128,000 in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,923 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,819,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their target price on First Foundation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

First Foundation Price Performance

FFWM stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

