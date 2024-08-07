Boston Partners Invests $297,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,983 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

