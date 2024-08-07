Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,391 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 425.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ranger Energy Services

In other news, CFO Melissa Cougle acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

