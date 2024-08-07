Boston Partners Makes New $339,000 Investment in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Boston Partners owned 0.07% of Hudson Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 37,919 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $343.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HDSN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hudson Technologies

Insider Transactions at Hudson Technologies

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.