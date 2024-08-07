Boston Partners Purchases 1,793 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in MVB Financial were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in MVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MVBF opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $258.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. On average, analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MVBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hovde Group cut MVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MVB Financial

MVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.