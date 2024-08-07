Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 98,007 QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Boston Partners owned 0.17% of QuantaSing Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

QuantaSing Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ QSG opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. QuantaSing Group Limited has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.68 million. QuantaSing Group had a return on equity of 79.30% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, research analysts expect that QuantaSing Group Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

