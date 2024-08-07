Boston Partners Sells 476 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in AerCap were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,951,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $137,412,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $133,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,633,000 after buying an additional 1,476,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in AerCap by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,425,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,271,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

AerCap Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of AER opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.77.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

