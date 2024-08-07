Boston Partners Sells 7,345 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.08% of Matrix Service worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Matrix Service by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Matrix Service Trading Down 0.2 %

MTRX stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $166.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matrix Service

(Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.