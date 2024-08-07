Boston Partners Trims Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,778 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTI. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE TTI opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $418.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

