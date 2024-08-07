Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Bowlero has a dividend payout ratio of 71.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bowlero to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Bowlero Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Bowlero had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 330.46%. The firm had revenue of $337.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bowlero will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOWL. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 848,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 848,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $549,539.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 958,162 shares in the company, valued at $13,395,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

