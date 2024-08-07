Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Trading Down 0.5%

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 1,334,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,105,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Bowleven Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Bowleven

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

