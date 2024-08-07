Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 103.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,772 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE BYD opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $68.46.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYD. Raymond James initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boyd Gaming

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.