Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.37). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$296.00 to C$312.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$305.00 to C$295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$298.46.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$218.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$247.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$270.89. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$218.94 and a 52 week high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Boyd Group Services news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,420. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

