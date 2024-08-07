BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. BP has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in BP by 16.2% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 118,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 16,549 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in BP by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 431,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in BP by 0.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 128,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in BP by 7.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BP by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

