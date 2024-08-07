BP (NYSE:BP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.92

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.92 and last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 164628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

Several research firms have commented on BP. Barclays raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

The company has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in BP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after buying an additional 388,931 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in BP by 26.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 629,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after buying an additional 132,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth about $2,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

