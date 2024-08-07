BP p.l.c. (BP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on September 20th

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

BP has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. BP has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BP to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

BP Stock Performance

BP stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. BP has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $40.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BP will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

