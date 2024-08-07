BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $162.00

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 162 ($2.07), with a volume of 17479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($2.03).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 152.59.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

