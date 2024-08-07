Bradley L. Campbell Sells 7,500 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.71. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,915,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 303,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,415,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,270,000 after buying an additional 593,131 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000.

Several analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Articles

