Bradley Louis Radoff Acquires 50,500 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,060,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 239,173 shares of KVH Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $1,040,402.55.

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $90.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.61.

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 19.1% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 266,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 42,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 187.2% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 162,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KVH Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

