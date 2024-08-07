Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BHR opened at $2.92 on Monday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $3.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

