BRF (BRFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect BRF to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. BRF had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts expect BRF to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

