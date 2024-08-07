BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Shares of BBIO opened at $24.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.06. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

