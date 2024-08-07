Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.43

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.43 and traded as low as $9.20. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 258 shares trading hands.
Bridgford Foods Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $83.51 million, a PE ratio of 54.12 and a beta of -0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.
Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.31 million for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 1.11%.
About Bridgford Foods
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products, as well as ready to eat sandwiches and non-refrigerated snack food products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgford Foods
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.